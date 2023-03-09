Conn. Man Says Bosses Attacked Him For Defending Colleague

By Brian Steele (March 9, 2023, 10:22 PM EST) -- Two principals of an advertising and direct-mail marketing company in Connecticut assaulted an employee when he intervened to stop the chief financial officer's verbal and physical attack on a female colleague, and then he was fired for speaking out against workplace sexual harassment, according to a retaliation lawsuit filed in state court....

