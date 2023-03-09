Tampa Rays Owner Wants Suit By Minority Owners Tossed

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 9, 2023, 4:47 PM EST) -- Tampa Bay Rays majority owner Stuart Sternberg has asked a Florida court to dismiss a suit by the baseball team's minority owners accusing him of trying to squeeze them out of profits, arguing their second amended complaint is "nothing less than a pretext to harass" Sternberg as it is almost identical to a previous complaint filed....

