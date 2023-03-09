Calif. Man Gets 5 Years For $15M Scheme Targeting Immigrants

By Rae Ann Varona (March 9, 2023, 10:19 PM EST) -- A California man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for helping Peru-based call centers defraud Spanish-speaking immigrants in the U.S. into buying English-language learning products, after he pled guilty in Florida federal court to facilitating the $15 million scheme....

