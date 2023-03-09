NYC Labor Chiefs Approve Pivot To Medicare Advantage Plan

By Emmy Freedman (March 9, 2023, 5:26 PM EST) -- Labor union leaders in New York City greenlighted a plan Thursday that would eliminate a traditional Medicare option for the city's 250,000 retired workers in favor of partly privatizing the benefits in order to cut costs — an idea that has hit several roadblocks since it was first introduced in 2021....

