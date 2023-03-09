Cannabis And Psychedelics Roundup: Sens. Eye More Studies

By Sam Reisman (March 9, 2023, 8:05 PM EST) -- Federal lawmakers pitched legislation aimed at expediting research into psychedelics' medical applications and removing obstacles to drug offenders' ability to grow hemp, while lawmakers in Oklahoma, Hawaii and Delaware all advanced various cannabis and psychedelics reform bills....

