Teamsters Local Can Keep $2.3M Win In Pension Dispute

By Emily Brill (March 9, 2023, 9:16 PM EST) -- A Teamsters local and its pension fund can keep their $2.3 million win in a payment dispute with a transportation company whose fund contributions slimmed, with an Indiana federal judge axing the company's argument that its collective bargaining agreement with the union didn't require the payment....

