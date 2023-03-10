7th Circ. Says Billboard Co. Can't Block County's Sign Law

By Thy Vo (March 10, 2023, 6:44 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit said Thursday a billboard company cannot block an Indiana county from "enforcing every last sign regulation on the books," instead scaling back an Indiana federal court's order to preserve the county's power to issue zoning exceptions....

