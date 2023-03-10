Activists Raise Concern To 9th Circ. Over Lengthy ADA Cases

By Donald Morrison (March 10, 2023, 7:02 PM EST) -- A group of disability activists urged the Ninth Circuit to keep intact its reversal of a decision involving accessible parking at a lobster shop, saying the panel correctly ruled that the lower court wrongly relied on litigation history when determining that the suit wasn't credible....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS