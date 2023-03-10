Citibank Wants Military Credit Card Suit Dismissed

By Katryna Perera (March 10, 2023, 5:42 PM EST) -- Citibank, after filing a motion to compel individual arbitration of a class action that alleges it overcharged military credit customers, is now asking a North Carolina federal judge to dismiss the suit, arguing that the plaintiffs have failed to show that the court has jurisdiction over their claims....

