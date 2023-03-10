Class Action Says LG Ice Maker Freezes Up, Causes Leakage

By Collin Krabbe (March 10, 2023, 6:21 PM EST) -- LG refuses to cover the cost of fixing a "craft" ice maker for its refrigerators that freezes up and causes water leakage, according to a proposed class action in California federal court that contends the appliance maker is forcing customers to fork up additional money for a solution that is only temporary,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS