11th Circ. Says Ga. Vinyl Co. Didn't Prove IP Damages At Trial

By David Minsky (March 10, 2023, 9:32 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit vacated a lower court's decision to deny a motion to reconsider a federal jury's damages award to a Georgia vinyl adhesive business over breach of contract and trademark violations of a rival company's name, saying testimony about lost profits wasn't specific enough....

