9th Circ. Blasts FAA For 'Long Overdue' LAX Flight Path Study

By Thy Vo (March 10, 2023, 6:04 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has slammed the Federal Aviation Administration for dragging its feet in completing an environmental review of flight path changes at Los Angeles International Airport, ordering the agency to file a timeline in three weeks for finishing the analysis....

