H-2A Workers Say Apple Orchard's Sanctions Bid Is Too Late

By Micah Danney (March 10, 2023, 5:50 PM EST) -- Mexican workers who unsuccessfully argued that a Washington apple orchard unlawfully withheld their work permits urged a federal judge to reject the orchard's call for sanctions, saying the company assailed two of the suit's claims as baseless "far too late."...

