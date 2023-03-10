SVB's Swift Demise Unsettles The Private Financing Sector

By Tom Zanki (March 10, 2023, 10:03 PM EST) -- The stunning collapse of Silicon Valley Bank — a key lender supporting California's startup scene — sent shock waves across venture capital and private equity industries tied to the institution, whose demise could trigger lasting reverberations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS