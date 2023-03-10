Fintech Founder To Pay SEC $1.1M To Settle Fraud Claims

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 10, 2023, 10:31 PM EST) -- The founder and CEO of a fintech startup will pay over $1.1 million as part of the resolution of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that he and an associate misled over 160 investors about the prospects of their purported financial and data software technology company, which took in nearly $13 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS