Calif. Appeal Panel Affirms Ax Of Zantac Prop 65 Claims

By Jonathan Capriel (March 10, 2023, 9:45 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has refused to revive a nonprofit's attempt to force generic antacid drug makers and sellers to comply with Proposition 65's labeling requirement, which warns of cancer risks when certain chemicals are present in a product, ruling that federal law preempts the state statute....

