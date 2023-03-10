Buffalo's Boneless 'Wings' Not Really Wings, Suit Says

By Collin Krabbe (March 10, 2023, 9:15 PM EST) -- A Chicago man says Buffalo Wild Wings seems to have boosted its bottom line by intentionally tricking consumers into thinking its boneless chicken wings are just wing — sans bones — when in reality the meal is made from slices of breast meat, making them more akin to a chicken nugget....

