Wall Street Group's Finance Director Stole $490K, Feds Say

By Katryna Perera (March 10, 2023, 9:30 PM EST) -- A former finance director for the Loan Syndications & Trading Association has been charged with running an 18-month embezzlement scheme through which she allegedly stole nearly $500,000 from the nonprofit trade group to buy designer clothes, pay off loans and purchase a treadmill for cats, Manhattan federal prosecutors said Friday....

