Tenaris, CEO Secure $9.5M Deal To End Securities Fraud Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (March 13, 2023, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Steel pipe manufacturer Tenaris and its billionaire CEO Paolo Rocca have agreed to a $9.5 million settlement to resolve a proposed securities class action launched following Rocca's indictment on since-dismissed bribery charges, according to filings in New York federal court Friday....

