Amazon's Damage Limitations 'Fall Flat,' Class Says

By Greg Lamm (March 10, 2023, 9:29 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers suing Amazon.com Inc. in Washington federal court alleging that it sold faulty lithium-ion batteries snapped back Friday at Amazon's bid to ax the suit because the damages are too low, saying the e-commerce giant's "erroneous" claims "fall flat."...

