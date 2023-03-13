Texas Sees 1st Suit Alleging Aborted Fetus' Wrongful Death

By Y. Peter Kang (March 13, 2023, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas man whose now-ex-wife allegedly used medication to terminate a pregnancy has filed what is believed to be the first suit alleging an aborted fetus' wrongful death since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, accusing three women who purportedly helped facilitate delivery of the pills of "criminal and murderous actions."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS