Patagonia, Enviros Say Calif. Forest Plans Needed Review

By Caleb Symons (March 13, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups, including the holding company for outdoor clothier Patagonia, urged a California federal judge to find that a government tree-clearing project in the Golden State's Los Padres National Forest deserved broader environmental review, arguing that the project is more like a commercial logging operation than a fire suppression tool....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS