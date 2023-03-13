Seattle Wants White Ex-Worker's Diversity Training Suit Axed

By Rachel Riley (March 13, 2023, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The city of Seattle has asked a federal court to toss a white ex-employee's discrimination lawsuit against the city over its diversity training, saying he can't claim he was singled out when the training was mandated for all staff members....

