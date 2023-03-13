DC Circ. Judge Won't Disqualify Himself From Gitmo Appeal

By Ryan Boysen (March 13, 2023, 3:59 PM EDT) -- D.C. Circuit Judge Gregory G. Katsas has declined to recuse himself from an appeal filed by a Guantanamo Bay prisoner who claims his conviction hinged on statements obtained by torture, saying his former career as a senior U.S. Department of Justice official never directly intersected with this particular case....

