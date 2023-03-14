Australia To Buy Minimum Of Three US Nuclear-Powered Subs

By Daniel Wilson (March 13, 2023, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Australia will purchase at least three nuclear-powered submarines from the U.S. before turning to a British-developed model for future deliveries as part of a trilateral security partnership, the countries' leaders announced on Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS