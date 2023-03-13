FTX Says Ch. 11 Progress Justifies Plan Filing Extension

By Vince Sullivan (March 13, 2023, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Saying it has taken significant strides in stabilizing its business since filing for bankruptcy four months ago, cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Ltd. asked a Delaware judge to extend the window during which it has the sole right to propose a Chapter 11 plan until September....

