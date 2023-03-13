Hershey Wants Lead-In-Chocolate Suit Tossed

By Jonathan Capriel (March 13, 2023, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Hershey Co. has urged a California federal judge to dismiss a suit claiming its chocolate contained toxic substances, arguing that it "never promised, in words or substance, that its products were utterly lead- and cadmium- free," just that they were safe to consume....

