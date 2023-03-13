Man Blames Psychologists In Car Insurance Fraud Suit

By Emily Enfinger (March 13, 2023, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A man who allegedly operated and managed entities owned by psychologists and is accused by Geico of car insurance fraud told a New York federal court in a cross-claim that if the fraud is found to be true, it was committed solely by the psychologists and not by him....

