11th Circ. Won't Revive Venezuela Oil Co.'s Bribery Suit

By Gina Kim (March 13, 2023, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit declined Monday to revive a Venezuelan state-owned oil company's bribery suit against an energy trading firm and remand it to see if the U.S. would recognize the legitimacy of its board of directors, appointed by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, ruling "federal courts are not empowered to decide what is consistent with American foreign-policy interests."...

