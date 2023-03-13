Nightclub Asks Court To Block 2 A.M. Miami Beach Booze Law

By Carolina Bolado (March 13, 2023, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A trendy nightclub suing the city of Miami Beach, Florida, over a recently passed ordinance prohibiting the sale of alcohol after 2 a.m. in part of the South Beach area asked a state judge on Monday to temporarily block implementation of the law, arguing city commissioners acted capriciously when they carved out an exception for the nightclub's competitor....

