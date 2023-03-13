Moelis Stockholders Sue In Chancery To Break CEO's Control

By Jeff Montgomery (March 13, 2023, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Moelis & Co. public stockholders took to Delaware's Court of Chancery Monday, seeking to invalidate a shareholders' agreement giving the investment bank's CEO and chairman broad control over its key decisions, from stock issues to contracts, dividend payments and senior officer choices....

