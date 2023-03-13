Ga. Judge May Face Charges For Prior Conduct, Court Told

By Madison Arnold (March 13, 2023, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Georgia's Judicial Qualifications Commission has maintained that suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian A. Coomer can face charges for misconduct for what he allegedly did before he joined the bench, rejecting his argument that an advisory opinion of a commission hearing panel precluded such charges....

