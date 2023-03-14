Allstate Prevails As Judge Says Couple's Loss Was Ongoing

By Hope Patti (March 14, 2023, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Allstate need not cover water and mold damage at a couple's home, a Georgia federal judge ruled, saying the loss was not sudden and is otherwise excluded under the policy's seepage and leakage exclusion and its mold exclusion....

