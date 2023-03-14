Enviros Ask DC Circ. To Make DOE Rethink Gas Exports

By Micah Danney (March 14, 2023, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups asked the D.C. Circuit to force the U.S. Department of Energy to decide their request that it create rules for determining whether gas exports are in the public interest, saying the agency let 10 years pass without responding....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS