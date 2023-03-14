CenturyLink Gets Incremental Win In Peerless Billing Spat

By Nadia Dreid (March 14, 2023, 7:59 PM EDT) -- CenturyLink and Peerless Network are going to keep duking it out in Illinois federal court over fees that CenturyLink says Peerless didn't have a right to charge and Peerless says CenturyLink refused to pay after their cross-motions for summary judgment largely failed....

