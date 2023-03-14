Pacific Seafood Accused Of Fixing Crab Prices

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (March 14, 2023, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Pacific Seafood has been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court by a commercial fisherman who alleges the company has fixed the price paid to crabbers for Dungeness crab in the Pacific Northwest over the past four years....

