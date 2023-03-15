DOJ Says Navarro Still Can't Use Key Contempt Defense

By Katie Buehler (March 15, 2023, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have again asked a D.C. federal judge to prohibit former Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro from arguing executive privilege as a defense against contempt of Congress charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, saying the former president lacked authority to invoke the privilege and never attempted to either....

