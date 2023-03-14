Ga. Judge Ethics Agency Says Behavior Before Bench Counts

By Kelcey Caulder (March 14, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Georgia's Judicial Qualifications Commission urged the state high court to reject a probate court judge's bid to dismiss most of the 50 ethics charges she's facing, arguing that the commission can discipline her for conduct done before she was a judge, despite her claims otherwise....

