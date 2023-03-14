DOL Hits Florida Resort For $200K Over H-2B Violations

By Micah Danney (March 14, 2023, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has collected more than $150,000 in wages owed to nine temporary workers and nearly $50,000 in fines from a Boca Grande, Florida, resort for violating H-2B program rules, according to the agency....

