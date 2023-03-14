La. Landlord Says Appeal Needed In Insurance Arb. Fight

By Ali Sullivan (March 14, 2023, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A New Orleans property owner is urging a Louisiana federal judge to allow an appeal of its January ruling allowing a group of 11 insurers to force arbitration of the landlord's $7 million Hurricane Ida damage claim, saying another Louisiana federal court issued a conflicting ruling in a similar dispute....

