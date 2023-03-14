Conn. Diocese's Ch. 11 Must Help Abuse Victims, Judge Says

By Brian Steele (March 14, 2023, 2:16 PM EDT) -- The Norwich Roman Catholic Diocese's Chapter 11 plan must provide nonmonetary "redress to some egregious claims" from more than 100 people who allege they were sexually abused within church and school programs as children, a Connecticut bankruptcy judge told attorneys during a virtual status conference on Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS