Slot Machine Biz Leaves Empty-Handed At Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (March 14, 2023, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday decided not to second-guess a Nevada federal judge who turned down a nearly $2.5 million fee bid following a lengthy lawsuit mounted against a casino game maker by Japanese gaming giant Konami over patents covering slot machines that failed to hold up in court....

