Atlanta Wants Cops' Claims Cut Over Fatal Wendy's Shooting

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 14, 2023, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The city of Atlanta and its former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said they shouldn't have to face claims they incited a mob and defamed two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Black man who fell asleep at a Wendy's drive-thru, saying Bottoms' statements about the killing were made within her authority....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS