CashCall Asks To Stay $157M Order As High Court Eyes CFPB

By Caleb Symons (March 14, 2023, 7:30 PM EDT) -- CashCall Inc. wants to avoid paying a $157 million judgment in favor of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau while it appeals, telling a Los Angeles federal judge who penalized the company for deceptive loan practices that a stay is warranted as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the CFPB's legitimacy....

