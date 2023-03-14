9th Circ. Asked To Uphold $5.7M Crash Injuries Verdict

By Emily Enfinger (March 14, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit should uphold a $5.7 million award given to a woman who accused a Farmers unit of bad faith for not paying the full policy limits for injuries she suffered in a car crash, she said, arguing there's "overwhelming" evidence to support her claims....

