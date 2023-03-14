Ince Delays Results A 5th Time Citing Hong Kong Audit Woes

By Law360 Staff (March 14, 2023, 5:46 PM GMT) -- Ince Group PLC announced on Tuesday that it will miss the latest deadline it had set to release its financial results, saying that its auditor's review of its Hong Kong business was a particular sticking point. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS