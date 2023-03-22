High Court Urged To Hear Nike, Adidas Stitching Patent Feud

By Jasmin Jackson (March 22, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Nike Inc. has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Federal Circuit decision affirming the partial invalidation of a footwear stitching patent challenged by rival Adidas AG, contending that the appellate panel gave the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office a "roving license to impose itself" on inter partes proceedings....

