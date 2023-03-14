Fed. Circ. 'Rewrote The Statute' On IPR Estoppel, Justices Told

By Jasmin Jackson (March 14, 2023, 9:49 PM EDT) -- YellowPages.com operator Thryv has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Federal Circuit decision reviving an infringement suit against it over anonymous phone call technology, arguing that the appellate court overexpanded an estoppel provision barring certain invalidity challenges in federal court....

