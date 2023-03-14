Edelson, Tousley Brain Seek $121M Fees In Online Casino Suit

By Lauren Berg (March 14, 2023, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Attorneys from Edelson PC and Tousley Brain Stephens PLLC, representing consumers "suffering in the grip of the social casino industry," asked a Washington federal judge Monday to greenlight their request for nearly $121.5 million in attorney fees after inking a $415 million settlement with a Seattle-based social casino game developer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS