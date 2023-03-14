Mylan Execs Were Unaware Of W.Va. Plant Issues, Court Told

By Matthew Santoni (March 14, 2023, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Former executives at Mylan NV didn't have personal knowledge of quality control or regulatory issues at a West Virginia pharmaceutical plant, nor did they have a duty to tell investors all the details when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stepped in, counsel for the company told a Pennsylvania federal judge Tuesday....

